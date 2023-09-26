Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

AMAT traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,065. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

