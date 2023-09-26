Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,617. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

