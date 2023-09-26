Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

GM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

