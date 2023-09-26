Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 661,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after acquiring an additional 620,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,597. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.