Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 445,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,948. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

