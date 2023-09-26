Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $311.18. 935,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,137. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.12.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

