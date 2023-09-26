Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 1,085,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

