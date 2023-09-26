Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

XEL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 3,024,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

