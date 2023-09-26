Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,712,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.02. The company had a trading volume of 232,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.