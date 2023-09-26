Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

