Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.21. The company had a trading volume of 978,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,585. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.02. The company has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

