Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.74) to GBX 480 ($5.86) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.74) to GBX 472 ($5.76) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.84) to GBX 475 ($5.80) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVVIY

Aviva Stock Down 1.4 %

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.