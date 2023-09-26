AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 2.01. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

