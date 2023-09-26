B. Riley Cuts Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$26.00

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
VNWTF stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
