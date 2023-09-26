Baker Chad R Buys 390 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 4,038,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

