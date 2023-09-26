Baker Chad R Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.6% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after buying an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

DHR traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. The company had a trading volume of 675,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,265. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

