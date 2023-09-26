Baker Chad R Has $17.93 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Chad R increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.2% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.21. 978,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

