Baker Chad R Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Chad R grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.2% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 1,626,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,363. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

