Baker Chad R Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

CVS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 2,164,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

