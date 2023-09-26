Baker Chad R Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Chad R increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 1,424,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

