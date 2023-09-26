Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

