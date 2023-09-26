Barclays Initiates Coverage on Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

KIGRY stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

