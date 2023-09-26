Barclays Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.85.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.