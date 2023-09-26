Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on November 20th

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.24) to GBX 493 ($6.02) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.66) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.17.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

