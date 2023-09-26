Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 414.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

