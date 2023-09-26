Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.