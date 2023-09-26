Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 18,488 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. General Dynamics makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.85. 263,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.