Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,452. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

