Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chart Industries by 66.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

