Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 859,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

