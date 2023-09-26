Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

