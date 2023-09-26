Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

