Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXPI stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.10. The stock had a trading volume of 394,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,970. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

