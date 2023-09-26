Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 39,058 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWMX

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.