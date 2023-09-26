BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $9.76 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BigCommerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BigCommerce by 99.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 948,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.