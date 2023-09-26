Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $263.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $260.89 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

