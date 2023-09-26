Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 198 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.82 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

