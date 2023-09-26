Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

