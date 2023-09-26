Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock worth $572,785,986. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

