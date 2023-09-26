Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

