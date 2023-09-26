Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.