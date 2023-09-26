Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 3.4%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 58,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 964,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

