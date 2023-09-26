Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $380.33 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $512.10 billion and $380.33 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $26,266.48 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00812729 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00117529 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015725 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000326 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,496,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
