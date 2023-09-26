BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $148,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 32,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

