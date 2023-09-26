BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 18,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

