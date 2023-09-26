BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.89. 56,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,053. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $701.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

