BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Raised by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $657.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

