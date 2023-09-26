BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Acquired by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 21,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

