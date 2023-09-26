Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 963,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,207. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

