BMO Capital Markets Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $87.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.87.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

